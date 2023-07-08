Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISDR. TheStreet downgraded Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of ISDR opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 million, a PE ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 9.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

