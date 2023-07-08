Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 368.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,337.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
