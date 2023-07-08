Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 368.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,337.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jaguar Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 208,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

