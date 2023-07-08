Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $122.00 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $163.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

