JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Insider Caroline Gulliver Acquires 10,000 Shares

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Free Report) insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,864.96).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Price Performance

JEMI stock opened at GBX 123.75 ($1.57) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.12 million and a PE ratio of -3,093.75. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.81).

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12,500.00%.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

