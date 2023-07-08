Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,370,443 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,082,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

