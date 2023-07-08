Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Knowles by 1,698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 816.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,156,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,183 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,193,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,279,000 after purchasing an additional 924,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $14,000,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,589,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 698,139 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

NYSE:KN opened at $17.57 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

