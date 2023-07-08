Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Up 7.1% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $92.98 and last traded at $91.34. 49,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 167,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,429.37 and a beta of 1.92.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

