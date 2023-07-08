Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $208.29 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.54 and its 200 day moving average is $232.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

