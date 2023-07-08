Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $28.87 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

