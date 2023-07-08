Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $13.00. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 2,645,808 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 7.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $959,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.