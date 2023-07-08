Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $623,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,005,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 749,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,242,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

