Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,723,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,599,000 after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,689,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $295,752,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.