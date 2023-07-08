LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $491,400.00 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 54,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,844,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Michael Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $1,308,000.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 65,832 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $593,804.64.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 325,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after acquiring an additional 832,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,073,000 after acquiring an additional 915,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

