LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

