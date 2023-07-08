Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $430.00. The company traded as high as $312.07 and last traded at $312.07, with a volume of 108846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $303.61.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.11.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,133,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,950,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.02.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

