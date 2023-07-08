Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

