Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $171.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.48. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

