Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 26,100 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,624,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,700,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,424,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,239,000 after acquiring an additional 669,894 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of PEB opened at $14.23 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -10.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

