Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,200 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,823,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,587,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 527,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 239,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $142,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.