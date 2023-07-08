Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 13,000 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Federal

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,213.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

About Washington Federal

(Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

