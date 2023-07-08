Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in XPO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in XPO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in XPO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 179,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Bank of America upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

XPO opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

