Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,320,000 after purchasing an additional 154,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.6 %

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

