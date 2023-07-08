Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $208,645,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,837,704 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.29.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $280.62 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $289.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.