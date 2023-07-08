Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth $24,697,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after acquiring an additional 75,033 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GATX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX Price Performance

GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

GATX opened at $126.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.98 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

