Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE EPC opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EPC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.