Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NuVasive by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NuVasive by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,703,000 after purchasing an additional 106,621 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 22.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NUVA. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

