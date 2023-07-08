Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Barclays cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

