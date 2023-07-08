Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $874,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 0.62. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $212.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $568.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,139.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,444 shares of company stock worth $5,740,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About ICU Medical

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.