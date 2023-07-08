Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after buying an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,484,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,780,000 after buying an additional 98,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

