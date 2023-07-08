Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $900,000 Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 104,083 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 376,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

