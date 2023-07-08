Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $923,000 Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.48 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

