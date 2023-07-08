Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $966,000 Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 249.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 206.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 79.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of SHAK opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -197.10 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

