Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $975,000 Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Spire by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Spire by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Spire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Spire Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SR stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.