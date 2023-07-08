Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $998,000 Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Yelp by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Yelp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,829 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP opened at $36.47 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $1,201,165. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

