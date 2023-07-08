Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,824,000 after purchasing an additional 74,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Green Plains Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,529.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,369.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,529.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

