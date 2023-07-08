Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Banner were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Banner by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 54,173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Banner by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banner by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Banner by 4.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Banner by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 59,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,248 shares of company stock valued at $102,902. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

