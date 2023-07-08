Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Down 0.2 %

KBH stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. KB Home has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

