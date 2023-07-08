Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $47.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,014.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,014.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,255 shares of company stock worth $261,827. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

