Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. CWM LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SIX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 11,812 shares of company stock valued at $314,908 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SIX opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.15. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

