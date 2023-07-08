Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHO opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

