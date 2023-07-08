Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after buying an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,420,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,340,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,191,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

