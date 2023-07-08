Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 711.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 439,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FMC opened at $104.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

