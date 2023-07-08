Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,898.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,512 shares of company stock valued at $51,596,476 over the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average is $129.59. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $144.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.