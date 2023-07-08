Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $186,143,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Bunge by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,061,000 after acquiring an additional 138,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

