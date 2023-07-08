Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRS stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

