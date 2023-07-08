Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 383,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 0.2 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

NYSE:SKT opened at $21.85 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $4,938,179. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

