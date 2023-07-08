Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Company Profile



JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

