Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,688 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 254.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 95,161 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $136.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $140.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

