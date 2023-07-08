Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,983 shares of company stock worth $748,034. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

