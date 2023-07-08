Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,067,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 93,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $98.22.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

